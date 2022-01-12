CALUMET CITY, IL – Kathleen J. Kolberg, age 79, of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
A loving mother, she is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Joe) Fredianelli; and her sister, JoEllen (Ray) Blankenbeckler. Beloved wife of the late, Aloysius "Al" Kolberg; she is preceded in death by her brother, William Damrill; and her parents, Mary (nee Milligan) Rutkowski and John Damrill. She will be remembered fondly by her family and cherished friends.
Kathy was a professional homemaker who loved to cook, bake, sew and crochet for her family and everyone else she knew. She was a generous person who loved antiques and had a passion for clocks of any shape, size or origin. Socializing was a priority and she had many friends from summer cruise nights in the antique cars and vacation excursions. She loved to travel, whether by car, cruise or bus trip and journeyed the country and world with her husband, Al. Treasured by everyone, she was a pleasure to be with and brought a smile to every occasion.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church), 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City, IL.