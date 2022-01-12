Kathleen J. Kolberg

A loving mother, she is survived by her daughter, Sheri (Joe) Fredianelli; and her sister, JoEllen (Ray) Blankenbeckler. Beloved wife of the late, Aloysius "Al" Kolberg; she is preceded in death by her brother, William Damrill; and her parents, Mary (nee Milligan) Rutkowski and John Damrill. She will be remembered fondly by her family and cherished friends.

Kathy was a professional homemaker who loved to cook, bake, sew and crochet for her family and everyone else she knew. She was a generous person who loved antiques and had a passion for clocks of any shape, size or origin. Socializing was a priority and she had many friends from summer cruise nights in the antique cars and vacation excursions. She loved to travel, whether by car, cruise or bus trip and journeyed the country and world with her husband, Al. Treasured by everyone, she was a pleasure to be with and brought a smile to every occasion.