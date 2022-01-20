 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen J. LaReau
HIGHLAND, IN - Kathleen J. LaReau, age 68, of Highland, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Janice) LaReau; nieces Elena Lane and Amber (Q) Edwards; and several other family members including great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clifford and Hilda LaReau; and brother, Ronald M. LaReau.

Funeral services under the direction of FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, will be held directly at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels, located at, 640 Tyler St, Gary, IN 46402, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point.

Kathy was an avid bowler and worked at Arc Bridges for over 40 years. She was the person who taught us the most about the value of life and love. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Sharing Meadows in her name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com

