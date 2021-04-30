CROWN POINT, IN — Kathleen Jane Zdanowicz, 87, of Crown Point, IN, and of late Woodbury, MN, passed away peacefully with her five children surrounding her on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony. She is survived by her five children: Tony (Susan) Zdanowicz, of Crown Point, IN, Susan (Mark) Daley, of Cassopolis, MI, Jane Ann (Gary) Borner, of Hastings, MN, Michael (Lisa) Zdanowicz, of Crown Point, IN, and Judy (Jim) Klaus, of Columbus, IN; 16 grandchildren: Nick, Nina, Melanie, Erica, Carly and Allyson Zdanowicz, Kathleen Daley, Madelyn, Michael, Julia and Alex Borner, Katrina, Leo and Matthew Zdanowicz, and Julie Ann and Jonathan Klaus; and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Greer, Knoxville, TN, Dorothy Schnupp, King of Prussia, PA, and Sandee Schnupp, Richmond, VA. She was also preceded in death by her parents, William Alfred and Madelyn Helen Schnupp, of Wheeling, WV; and her siblings/spouses: Bill (Sarah) Schnupp, of Wheeling, WV, Mary (Bob) Thalman, of Midlothian, VA, Paul Schnupp, of King of Prussia, PA, Charles Schnupp, of Knoxville, TN, and Alfred Schnupp, of Fairfax, VA. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well.