Kathleen Jane Zdanowicz
CROWN POINT, IN — Kathleen Jane Zdanowicz, 87, of Crown Point, IN, and of late Woodbury, MN, passed away peacefully with her five children surrounding her on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony. She is survived by her five children: Tony (Susan) Zdanowicz, of Crown Point, IN, Susan (Mark) Daley, of Cassopolis, MI, Jane Ann (Gary) Borner, of Hastings, MN, Michael (Lisa) Zdanowicz, of Crown Point, IN, and Judy (Jim) Klaus, of Columbus, IN; 16 grandchildren: Nick, Nina, Melanie, Erica, Carly and Allyson Zdanowicz, Kathleen Daley, Madelyn, Michael, Julia and Alex Borner, Katrina, Leo and Matthew Zdanowicz, and Julie Ann and Jonathan Klaus; and three sisters-in-law, Shirley Greer, Knoxville, TN, Dorothy Schnupp, King of Prussia, PA, and Sandee Schnupp, Richmond, VA. She was also preceded in death by her parents, William Alfred and Madelyn Helen Schnupp, of Wheeling, WV; and her siblings/spouses: Bill (Sarah) Schnupp, of Wheeling, WV, Mary (Bob) Thalman, of Midlothian, VA, Paul Schnupp, of King of Prussia, PA, Charles Schnupp, of Knoxville, TN, and Alfred Schnupp, of Fairfax, VA. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well.
Kathleen was a high school graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Wheeling, WV, and was employed at Wheeling Steel prior to her marriage to Tony Zdanowicz on June 16, 1956. She then was an amazing homemaker and mother and eventually returned as a secretary with her husband and sons at Trialco, Inc. and then Z-Alloy, Inc. She was passionate about raising her family, caring for her mother and gardening. She loved to travel and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Kathleen had a generous and giving heart and with her husband, left the world a much better place.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Drive, Crown Point, IN) on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Mass from St. Matthias Catholic Church with the Rev. James Wozinak officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. Please remember masks must be worn during services.
In lieu of flowers, Kathleen wished that donations would go to Lakeview Homecare and Hospice, 1715 Tower Drive, #330, Stillwater, MN, 55082; or The Pillars Hospice Home, 6025 Upper 35th St. N., Oakdale, MN, 55128; or Crown Point Community Foundation, 115 S. Court St., Crown Point, IN 46307.
