Kathleen "Kathi" T. Mitchell
Sep 17, 1950 - Aug. 22, 2022
TEMPE, AZ - Kathleen"Kathi" T. Mitchell, age 71 of Tempe, AZ, formerly of Whiting, IN and Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born in Hammond, IN on September 17, 1950 to the late Daniel P. Mitchell, Jr. and Louise B. Mitchell.
Kathi is survived by her siblings: Eileen M. (David) Klen of Naperville, IL and Daniel P. (Norma) Mitchell III of Munster, IN; niece and nephews: Daniel Klen (Jesse Widick) of Savoy, IL, Katelyn L. Klen of Plainfield, IL, Daniel P. Mitchell IV and Connor P. Mitchell, both of Munster.
Kathi was a 1968 graduate of Gavit High School. She worked for many years in the 70's and 80's for Calumet Auto Wrecking (CAW) on Summer St. in Hammond. After CAW, Kathi worked for Altorfer CAT, also in Hammond, for nearly 20 years. Kathi would like to be remembered as a die-hard fan of the Indianapolis 500 and the Rolling Stones. Before moving to Arizona, Kathi attended nearly all Indianapolis 500 races beginning in the early 70's. She was featured in the Times of NWI for her devotion to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing". She was able to see the Rolling Stones a final time in 2019 in Glendale, AZ only one of the many times she went to see her favorite band. She will be remembered for her free spirit and having a good time with friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022 DIRECTLY AT St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 with Fr. Jeffrey D. Burton officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Services conclude at St. John Bosco.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathi's honor may be to the Autism Society of America or the American Humane Society. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with the services.