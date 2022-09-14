Kathleen "Kathi" T. Mitchell

Kathi was a 1968 graduate of Gavit High School. She worked for many years in the 70's and 80's for Calumet Auto Wrecking (CAW) on Summer St. in Hammond. After CAW, Kathi worked for Altorfer CAT, also in Hammond, for nearly 20 years. Kathi would like to be remembered as a die-hard fan of the Indianapolis 500 and the Rolling Stones. Before moving to Arizona, Kathi attended nearly all Indianapolis 500 races beginning in the early 70's. She was featured in the Times of NWI for her devotion to the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing". She was able to see the Rolling Stones a final time in 2019 in Glendale, AZ only one of the many times she went to see her favorite band. She will be remembered for her free spirit and having a good time with friends.