Jan. 17, 1957 - April 24, 2022

HAMMOND, IN – Kathleen "Kathy" A. Szany (nee Palma), age 65, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Franciscan Alliance Hospital.

Kathy was born in Chicago, IL, on January 17, 1957, and was the daughter of Leo and Laura (nee Reda) Palma. Kathy was a graduate of George Rogers Clark Highschool, class of 1975, and a lifelong member of the 101st Airborne Association. Kathy loved concerts, traveling and going to the local casinos. Kathy worked at the Horseshoe casino in the Gift shop and smoke shop. She also loved being the local hairdresser, cutting everyone's hair that she loved.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 42-years, Gerry Szany; her loving son, Bill Szany; sister, Jackie (Bob) Jakubowicz; brothers: Leo (Susan), Robert, Dominick, and Rich (Laura) Palma; three wonderful grandchildren: Hailey and Emily Kmak and Abigail Szany; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents, Leo and Laura Palma.

There will be a visitation on Thursday, April 28, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 29, at 11:00 AM at St. Casmir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN, 46327, with Fr. Eduardo Malagon officiating. The services will conclude at the church.