Jan. 15, 1947 - Mar. 18, 2023

ST. JOHN, IN - Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Anthony (nee Derdula), age 76, of St. John, Indiana and St. Joseph, Michigan, formerly of Munster and North Hammond, Indiana, peacefully passed away March 18, 2023. Despite her cancer diagnosis in 2022, she spent quality time with her family and friends going about her normal routine up until the very end.

She is survived by her four children: Mark (Christina) Anthony, Laura (Edmund) Bukowski, Lisa (Douglas) Triezenberg, and Michael (Kristina) Anthony; nine grandchildren: Nicholas and Emma Anthony, Bailey (Eric) Leonard, Andrew Fieldhouse, Ryer, Dylan and Micah Triezenberg, Braeden and Levi Sullivan; two great grandchildren: Benjamin and Beau Leonard; two sisters: Diane (late John) Kilarski, Rosanne (Rhonda) Derdula; one brother: Daniel (Azin) Derdula; as well as brother-in-law Keith (Jackie) Anthony and sister-in-law Marsha (Carl) Ostrom, several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Kathleen was preceded in death by husband of 48 years, Bernard "Tony" Anthony and parents, Walter and Helen (nee Boyda) Derdula, and in-laws, Bernard Anthony and Nancy (nee Baker) Dziadowicz.

Kathy was a graduate of St. Casimir School, Bishop Noll Institute and Calumet College of St. Joseph. She was an educator in Catholic schools for many years. Her decades of teaching spanned classrooms of various grade levels, personal tutoring, and leading the Title I Program for children who needed extra support. Even after retirement, she never missed a chance to correct any grammar mistakes she would see or hear, and loved witnessing the successes of her family and former students.

Her strong Catholic faith was at the core of how she lived her life. Kathy devoted her time to her family and friends, whom she adored immensely. She especially loved watching her children and grandchildren grow up, and never missed a band concert or sporting event. She generously donated her time, talent, and treasure for countless churches, organizations and causes that were close to her heart. Kathy was a member of Psi lota Xi, Zeta Rho Chapter, a National Philanthropic Sorority with an emphasis on Speech and Hearing charities. One of her gifts was crocheting and donating handmade blankets to local hospitals for newborns, and giving customized blankets to match the nursery of anyone she knew who recently had a baby. She kept the greeting card companies going with her thoughtfulness in sending cards for every occasion.

Her fondest memories later in life took place in St. Joseph, Michigan, where she enjoyed the beautiful water views and breathtaking sunsets. She deliberately supported small businesses, and developed friendships with many business-owners. She found peace in sharing the comfort and charm of St. Joseph with her friends and family. Sitting on "Dad's bench" and eating ice cream was one of her favorite things to do. She loved dining out with her family and enjoying the occasional bloody mary. She recently developed a slight obsession with the queso cheese at a local restaurant, which earned her a free t-shirt and "top customer" status.

She dearly missed her late husband, Tony, and kept his memory alive by speaking of him often, telling stories, and even adopting some of his habits to her daily life because "Dad would do it that way."

Her comforting and caring nature made her a bright beacon of kindness and love to all around her, including the birds, rabbits and squirrels in her backyard who will miss her daily snacks.

Kathy, Mom, Grandma, Gigi, your eternal memory will forever be in our hearts.

Visitation on Thursday, March 23rd from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME(formerly Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home), 4404 Cameron Ave, Hammond, IN 46327. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Casimir Catholic Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, IN. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

For those who are unable to attend the Mass it will be Live Streamed on Facebook on the St. Casimir Catholic Church page.

Donations in her honor may be made to: St. Casimir School In memory of Kathleen Anthony 4329 Cameron Ave. Hammond, IN 46327

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com