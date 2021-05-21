Kathleen 'Kathy' Franko
Oct. 14, 1947 — May 21, 2013
IN LOVING MEMORY OF KATHLEEN "KATHY" FRANKO
Although we wish every day that we got to spend more time with you, we are so thankful for the time we did get to spend with you. You did so much in the time you spent with us, from raising a beautiful family to running a candy store and serving on the school board. You are the most admirable and unforgettable person we know. Thank you for always knowing how to make us smile, for always believing in us, and for always giving back to the community.
Your humor, your resilience, your charitability, your kindness, and, most of all, your love has stuck with us and will forever. We are eternally thankful for the memories we have of you and the many lessons you taught us. Although you aren't physically here, we know you are around and think of you always. Thank you for being an extraordinary role model, friend, wife, mother, and grandmother to all of us. Love, Charlie, Bob, Melissa, Dennis, Hannah & Ella