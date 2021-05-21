Kathleen 'Kathy' Franko

Although we wish every day that we got to spend more time with you, we are so thankful for the time we did get to spend with you. You did so much in the time you spent with us, from raising a beautiful family to running a candy store and serving on the school board. You are the most admirable and unforgettable person we know. Thank you for always knowing how to make us smile, for always believing in us, and for always giving back to the community.