Kathleen "Kathy" Franko
Oct. 14, 1947 - May 21, 2013
IN LOVING MEMORY OF KATHLEEN "KATHY" FRANKO
We miss you, but we know you're still here. We talk to you, and we know you hear us. And we all hope you realize how much you meant to and still mean to all of us. You were and still are the center of our family and our love for you has never stopped growing. We all believe you're seeing what you started and how we're all flourishing because of you. We miss you.
Love, Charlie, Bob, Melissa, Dennis, Hannah, and Ella