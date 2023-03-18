Jan. 8, 1945 - March 15, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Kathleen "Kathy" Fransioli Erdelac, age 78, returned to her heavenly home on March 15, 2023. Kathy is survived by Ron, her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, her precious gifts from God - Dana (Ed) Malone, Jeff Erdelac (Kayla Shelton), and Ryan (Melissa) Erdelac. Also surviving are Kathy's incredible blessings, her grandchildren Clara, Nolan, Finn, Elliot Erdelac, Stacy (Brett) Carney, and her amazing great-grandchildren Isabelle, Knox, Will and Cole Carney. Kathy's much loved family includes her two younger brothers Frank Fransioli (Eileen McGinnity), Bob (Sandra) Fransioli, her Floridian sister-in-law, Dianna Erdelac and several special nieces and nephews. Kathy also dearly loved her "Springer Family," Bryan and Maura, Kevin, Frank and Debie, plus the priceless gift of devoted friends. Her parents, Frank and Bernice Fransioli, brother-in-law, Don Erdelac, and Kathy's best friend and sister, Barb Fransioli, preceded her in death.

Kathy found fun, fulfillment and immense satisfaction as an educator, which was her career for several years before and after graduating from Valparaiso University in 1986. When she retired after 40+ years of being a classroom teacher, special-education instructor, and teaching at the collegiate level, Kathy replaced her busy work life with hours spent in her beach-themed sunroom meditating, reading, talking to her "best friend" (Jesus), and watching the squirrels she constantly satiated with peanuts.

She immensely loved the Indiana Lakeshore and enjoyed countless sunsets and miles beachcombing with Ron, who playfully called her "Sparky." Their love for the beach, sunshine, and warm weather continued on for 15 years snowbirding in Fort Myers, FL.

Kathy persistently exemplified what it looked like to live a life full of love and compassion. When her children were young, sibling fights were always resolved because "friends come and go, but family is forever." She also never let their troubles go unheard, telling them to "dump their garbage" when she could see they needed a listening ear. She continued to show that same love and compassion to her grandchildren, who she habitually greeted with "Have I told you lately I love you? I love you!" Although you never left her house with a full stomach, you always left with an immense showering of love.

She truly embodied St. Teresa of Avila's lesson of how to be the feet, hands and eyes of Christ:

"Yours are the feet with which He walks to do good, Yours are the hands with which He blesses all the world, Yours are the eyes with which He looks compassion on this world." Her daily mission was to Live in Love, and anyone's life who was touched by Kathy can attest to that.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Melody Cobleigh, Teri Dougherty, Dr. Tatebe and his team at Rush University Medical Center for their compassionate care of Kathy during treatment, and Ron, her constant companion by her side, throughout the years of treatments. They would also like to acknowledge the entire team at Dunes Hospice Center for their excellent care, especially Terri and Linda.

A mass of celebration will be held at Nativity Catholic Church in Portage on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of a wake, join us to celebrate Kathy's joyous life at Craft House in Chesterton on Monday, March 20, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. March 20 at Nativity Church preceding her welcome-home Mass.

Rather than flowers, Kathy requests that you perform an act of kindness in her name or give the money to be spent on flowers as a donation of remembrance to Nativity Catholic School because children were always dear to her heart.