Kathleen "Kathy" J. Godbolt

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 with Pastor Scott Ferry officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME.