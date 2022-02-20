 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kathleen "Kathy" J. Godbolt

HAMMOND, IN - Kathleen "Kathy" J. Godbolt (nee Mecyssine), age 84, of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 with Pastor Scott Ferry officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME.

For more information, please call (219) 845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.

