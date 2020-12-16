Kathleen 'Kathy' L. Nazimek (nee Ciechanowski)

HAMMOND, IN - Kathleen "Kathy" L. Nazimek nee (Ciechanowski), 71, passed away peacefully in her Hammond, Indiana, home on Monday, December 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. Kathy was previously a longtime resident of Chicago, Illinois.

She is survived by her sisters, Marcia (late Ron) Poczworowski and Lorraine (Ed) Belson; sons, Larry Nazimek and David (Valerie) Nazimek; daughter-in-law, Lori Nazimek; nieces and nephews: Denise (Shawn) Ryan, Michael (Cathy) Belson, Karen (David) Cornella and Eric Belson; and grandchildren: Samantha, Lucas, Logan and Alyssa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Nazimek; son, Christopher Nazimek; parents, Helen and Walter Ciechanowski; and brother, Buddy.

Kathy was a longstanding member of St. Casimir Church of Hammond, Indiana, as well as Amvets Post 43 of Burnham, Illinois. She loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren, cooking and quality time with her sister and best friend, Marcia. She was a truly loving and compassionate women. She was strong until the very end.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin), with an 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, the Rev. Stephen Gibson officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Flowers, condolences and contributions can be directed to the family in care of ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond, IN 46327.