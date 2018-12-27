GRIFFITH, IN - Kathleen 'Kathy' Louise Jergens age 70 of Griffith, passed away peacefully at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN on December 24, 2018. She battled a rare type of cancer with grace and humility. The daughter of Richard Leo and Mary Louise (Liesenfelt) Jergens, Kathy was born June 10, 1948, in Chicago Heights, IL. She was a 1967 Graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and pursued a career in nursing after graduating from Purdue University. She dedicated her life to her profession and through the years, became an avid Cubs fan. She also had a love of music, the arts, and was artistically talented. Kathy was an active member of St. Mary Church and participated in many volunteer activities. She was also an active participant at the Cancer Research Center Munster, IN.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two nephews, Adam Smith and Nicholas Jergens. She leaves behind her sister's, Billie (Bob) Hutchins of Ripley, TN, Mary (Doug) Bixler of Clarence, IA, Sara (Tom) Stine of Kokomo, IN, Luanne Quinn Jergens of Griffith, IN, and brother Terry (Kim) Jergens of South Boardman, MI. She had ten nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind several cherished friends.
Services will be held on Saturday December 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Griffith IN with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Schererville,IN.
Friends may meet with the family on Friday December 28, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith, IN.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St. Griffith,IN. 46319 or to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.
For information please call WHTIE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at: