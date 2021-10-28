Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Olivotto
October 2, 1951 — Oct. 21, 2021
SARASOTA, FL — Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Olivotto, age 70 of Sarasota, Florida (formerly of Highland, IN), departed this life on October 21, 2021. Kathy was born October 2, 1951 in Chicago Heights, IL to Frank and Antonette (nee Nuzzo). She graduated from Highland High School in 1969, Ball State University in 1973 and earned her Master of Science in Education from Indiana University in 1977. Kathy was a high school cheerleader, member of the Chi Omega sorority at Ball State and involved in many school, community and church-based organizations over her lifetime. She enjoyed volunteering, sponsoring and mentoring others, especially children and young adults. Kathy spent her career in education. She began as a Physical Education teacher both in Northwest Indiana and briefly in the San Diego, CA area. Shortly after moving out west, her father, Frank, passed away suddenly, and Kathy felt called to return home to Highland to care for her mother, which she did lovingly until Antonette's passing in 2014. Kathy became a guidance counselor later in her career and was employed by Andrean and Munster High Schools, respectively, until her retirement. She brought her dedication, enthusiasm, compassion, faith, energy and creativity to her family, friends, students and co-workers in all she did. Kathy will be remembered for her strong sense of faith, her giving and energetic spirit, and her love of fashion, shopping, holidays, warm weather and beach travel, Italian heritage, students, friends and above all else, family.
She is survived by her niece, Kelley (Dan) Williams, her great-niece and God-daughter, Molly, great-nephews, Samuel and Michael (all of Carmel), sister-in-law, Nancy of Indianapolis, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Corally McCann for her friendship and caretaking of Kathy in recent years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald and Michael.
Visitation will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church (500 Northgate Dr., Dyer) at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kathy's name, payable to Munster High Booster Club, 8808 Columbia, Ave., Munster, IN 46321 or go to munsterboosterclub.org to donate online.