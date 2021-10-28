SARASOTA, FL — Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Olivotto, age 70 of Sarasota, Florida (formerly of Highland, IN), departed this life on October 21, 2021. Kathy was born October 2, 1951 in Chicago Heights, IL to Frank and Antonette (nee Nuzzo). She graduated from Highland High School in 1969, Ball State University in 1973 and earned her Master of Science in Education from Indiana University in 1977. Kathy was a high school cheerleader, member of the Chi Omega sorority at Ball State and involved in many school, community and church-based organizations over her lifetime. She enjoyed volunteering, sponsoring and mentoring others, especially children and young adults. Kathy spent her career in education. She began as a Physical Education teacher both in Northwest Indiana and briefly in the San Diego, CA area. Shortly after moving out west, her father, Frank, passed away suddenly, and Kathy felt called to return home to Highland to care for her mother, which she did lovingly until Antonette's passing in 2014. Kathy became a guidance counselor later in her career and was employed by Andrean and Munster High Schools, respectively, until her retirement. She brought her dedication, enthusiasm, compassion, faith, energy and creativity to her family, friends, students and co-workers in all she did. Kathy will be remembered for her strong sense of faith, her giving and energetic spirit, and her love of fashion, shopping, holidays, warm weather and beach travel, Italian heritage, students, friends and above all else, family.