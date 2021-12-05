MUNSTER, IN - Kathleen "Kathy" Nicolini, of Munster, passed away November 29, 2021. Born in East Chicago, IN she was the loving daughter of (late) John and Katherine Nicolini.

Kathy attended Bishop Noll Institute and graduated from Clark University with Bachelor's degrees in English and Performing Arts. She was an accomplished singer, a voracious reader, and had a wicked sense of humor. Her career offered her the opportunity to travel the world and meet people from every walk of life. Kathy was a member of the St. George Greek Orthordox Church in Scherervlle and served as past District Advisor to the Maids of Athena, and a member of the Daughters of Penelope.