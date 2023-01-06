Kathleen "Katie" M. Graska (nee Matovina)

MUNSTER, IN - Kathleen "Katie" M. Graska (nee Matovina) age 87, of Munster, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Katie is survived by her dear children, Laura Hamblet, Mikell (Steve) Sulski, Mitchell Graska, Karen Podgorny and Paul (Angie Saenz) Graska; precious grandchildren, Jennifer Hamblet, Matthew (Niki) Hamblet; Allen (Erin) Sulski, Pete Sulski; Alex Graska, Brian (Juliette) Graska, Rachel Graska; Charles Podgorny, Leah (Nate) Jacobs, Luke Podgorny; Conrad Graska and Evan (Kathryne) Graska; several great grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn (late, Howard) Lovely and Ann Marie (late, Larry) Huppenthal; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded by dear son, David Graska; sisters, Mary Ann and Bobbie; brothers, Mike and Tommy; father of her children, Elmer; and her beloved companion for many years, Morry Green.

Katie was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Noll in Hammond, IN. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking and listening to Engelbert Humperdinck. Katie was active at All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond as a catechism teacher for many years and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose-Calumet Ridge #1258. She will be dearly missed and cherished by all who loved her.A Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 9, 2023 DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave, Highland, IN with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Katie will lie in state at the church Monday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service and burial will be at a later date at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to William J. Riley Residence, Hospice of the Calumet. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com