 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen "Kitty" Massa (nee DalPra)

Kathleen "Kitty" Massa (nee DalPra)

{{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen "Kitty" Massa (nee DalPra)

HOBART, IN - Kathleen "Kitty" Massa (nee DalPra), 76, of Hobart, passed away December 26, 2020.

She was a longtime member of St. Bridget Church, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary, and a former member of Phi Beta Psi sorority.

Kitty was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lindie DalPra Dech.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward Massa; children, Vanessa (Mark) McTigue, of Westfield, and Heather (Erik) Kuechenberg, of Lowell; grandchildren: Maxwell, Benjamin and Kennedy Katherine McTigue, Isabella "Bella" and Kody Kuechenberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kitty's family has chosen to have private funeral services due to COVID-19. Donations in Kitty's name may be made to the Robert J. Lurie Cancer Center. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts