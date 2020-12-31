Kathleen "Kitty" Massa (nee DalPra)

HOBART, IN - Kathleen "Kitty" Massa (nee DalPra), 76, of Hobart, passed away December 26, 2020.

She was a longtime member of St. Bridget Church, St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary, and a former member of Phi Beta Psi sorority.

Kitty was preceded in death by her parents and sister Lindie DalPra Dech.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward Massa; children, Vanessa (Mark) McTigue, of Westfield, and Heather (Erik) Kuechenberg, of Lowell; grandchildren: Maxwell, Benjamin and Kennedy Katherine McTigue, Isabella "Bella" and Kody Kuechenberg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kitty's family has chosen to have private funeral services due to COVID-19. Donations in Kitty's name may be made to the Robert J. Lurie Cancer Center. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.