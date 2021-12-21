 Skip to main content
Kathleen L. Buczynski (nee Todd)

Dec. 10, 1948 - Dec. 17, 2021

Kathleen L. Buczynski (nee Todd), age 73, passed away peacefully Friday, December 17, 2021 with her loving husband and four daughters by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Buczynski (Buzz), four daughters: Cassandra Fenyves, Raydene Callahan, Michelle (Jeff) Smith, and Tara (Ted) Witham; six grandchildren: Teddy, Danny, Nicholas, Bailey, Joey and Shelby Kathleen; two stepchildren: Clarice (Mike) Riggs and Max Buczynski; her siblings: Rebecca Manzo, Michelle Harris, Donald Todd, Ivan Todd, and Norene Todd; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Norene Todd, sister Suzette Lomellin, brother William Todd, brother Jeffrey Todd, and sister Raydene Gifford.

Kathleen was born on December 10, 1948 in Hammond, IN. She was a 1965 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. She was a dedicated, hard-working Certified Nursing Assistant for over 30 years. Kathleen was an avid reader and a professional gardener in her own rights. She LOVED her Irish heritage and her Tennessee roots. Jeopardy was one of her all-time favorite shows and she could not be disturbed between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM. She enjoyed collecting pig figurines and was a champion crossword and word find puzzler. Kathleen could not resist the Region's finest…White Castle.

The family would like to extend our deep appreciation to the Regency Hospital staff for the care of Kathleen in her final days. Thank you.

Kathleen will be deeply missed by her family.

A memorial visitation for Kathleen will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. Private committal services will take place at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for Kathleen's family.

