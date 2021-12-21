Kathleen L. Buczynski (nee Todd)

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Buczynski (Buzz), four daughters: Cassandra Fenyves, Raydene Callahan, Michelle (Jeff) Smith, and Tara (Ted) Witham; six grandchildren: Teddy, Danny, Nicholas, Bailey, Joey and Shelby Kathleen; two stepchildren: Clarice (Mike) Riggs and Max Buczynski; her siblings: Rebecca Manzo, Michelle Harris, Donald Todd, Ivan Todd, and Norene Todd; numerous nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was born on December 10, 1948 in Hammond, IN. She was a 1965 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. She was a dedicated, hard-working Certified Nursing Assistant for over 30 years. Kathleen was an avid reader and a professional gardener in her own rights. She LOVED her Irish heritage and her Tennessee roots. Jeopardy was one of her all-time favorite shows and she could not be disturbed between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM. She enjoyed collecting pig figurines and was a champion crossword and word find puzzler. Kathleen could not resist the Region's finest…White Castle.