READING, PA - Kathleen L. Hansbury, age 60 of Reading, PA, formerly of Merrillville, IN and Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas R. Hansbury and Brother, Phillip J. Hansbury. She was a 1980 graduate of Merrillville High School. She attended IUN and was employed for many years as a manager of Spencer Gifts. She is survived by her husband, Randy Defazio; mother, Lynn Hansbury; two siblings: Thomas P. Hansbury (Joy) and Laura J. Gross (David); and many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by Honey and Jack. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. No memorial is planned.

