Kathleen L. Krucina, 55, of Chicago/Lansing, IL, sadly left us on Friday, November 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by many loved ones; her mother, Meta "Mitzi" Krucina; siblings, Kenneth (Jan) Krucina, Karen (Late Terry) Jasinski, Kristine (Harold) Monken and Keith Krucina; nieces and nephews, Keri, Kandice, Kenny, Maverick, Morgan (Rachel) and Mallorie; great nephew, Tavion, along with close friends who were like family. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Matthew "Butch" Krucina and nephew, Matt Krucina.

Kathleen was a dedicated site manager for a Social Service Agency, who was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in her life. Always giving and caring, with compassion and love for family and friends. She was an avid lover of Architecture, especially Frank Lloyd Wright and a huge fan of Chicago sports – especially the Blackhawks and White Sox. Kathleen was passionate about all things in nature; notably a great bird watcher and was an unbelievable music enthusiast, who won more concert tickets than anyone known.

As per Kathleen's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of usual remembrances, we invite you to donate to the charity of your choice in her honor. Kathleen will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched. www.kishfuneralhome.net