MUNSTER, IN - Kathleen L. Reynolds, age 80, resident of Munster, Indiana, formally of Lansing, Illinois, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 24.

She is survived by her loving partner; George Swallow, two children: Kenneth (Sally) and Michael, three grandchildren: Cori, Louis and Mikey, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; Kenneth and June Cramer, sister: (Diane), niece; (Chris), and by former husbands Louis W. Reynolds and Ben J. Lisek.

After losing her first husband, Louis, at a tragically young age, this strong and resilient woman shifted her life and family back to her native Midwest upbringing and diligently worked to become a successful businesswoman, while continuing to be a supportive role model to both of her sons. She remarried and was influential in raising two stepchildren after marrying Ben.

For the last 25 years, she found a special soulmate in George, with whom she shared an affection for travel, time with friends, laughter, workplace competition and delicious food. Their relationship was one of true companionship, love, and enjoyment of each other. George's devotion to Kathy in the difficult latter stages of her life was unwavering and a source of inspiration for all.

Kathy's loves and interests were vast, but a few always stood out. First and foremost was her family. The love she demonstrated for her children and grandchildren was unparalleled, as they were always held in a special and unique place in her heart. Other things she loved intensely were the Chicago Cubs, Frank Sinatra, holidays, dogs, traveling the world, and White Zinfandel (with just a couple of ice cubes).

To say she will be missed is an understatement; to see how many loved her, however, is simply the greatest tribute one can ever receive.

In honor of Kathy's spirit and love, a celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a 7:00 PM service open to all, which will include a sharing of stories to honor Kathy's wonderful life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Kathy's treasured dog, Daisy, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Humane Indiana in Munster, Indiana. www.schroederlauer.com