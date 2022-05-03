March 3, 1950 - May 1, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Kathleen M. (Aitken) Vieitez, age 72 of Portage passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Porter Northwest Health, Valparaiso. She was born on March 3, 1950 in Gary, IN to the late Thomas and Marion Aitken. Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Hobart High School and served on the committee for organizing class reunions.

She retired from US Steel where she worked as a Motor Inspector. On April 14, 1990, she married Gerard Vieitez in Merrillville. She was the matriarch of her family and dedicated her life to each of them.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerard Vieitez; sons: Kevin (Kathleen) Benson, Bryon Benson, Shawn Benson, Daniel (Heather) Benson; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; sisters: Sue Burton and Barb Hansen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Aitken; sisters, Gloria Luellman, Peggy Jaeger, Mary Ann Hopper; and two grandchildren, Alyssa and Caleb.

A Celebration of Kathy's Life will take place Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.