OSSINEKE, MI - Kathleen M. Haluska, age 59 of Ossineke, MI formerly of Whiting, IN passed away Sunday, November 18, 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Tina (Brook) Everitt and Sabrina (Timothy) Medsker; three grandchildren: Ariel and Gage Everitt and Joshua Medsker and one on the way; siblings: late Patricia Haluska, Don (Marie) Haska, late Kenneth (Lynette) Haluska, twins Dorothy Haluska and Mary Beth (Mark) Bogucki, Andrew Haluska, Jr., Ilene Haluska, late John S. Haluska and Thomas (Linda) Haluska; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Ann Haluska.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 1:30 pm at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN with Rev. Mark Peres, C.PP.S.
Kathleen was a former employee at Spectrum in Michigan for over 25 years. She loved animals, being outdoors and fishing. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com