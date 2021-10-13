Kathleen M. "Kathy" Koleno

EAST SIDE — Kathleen M. Koleno, "Kathy", age 75, late of the East Side passed away on October 7, 2021. Beloved daughter of late Martin J. and late Sophie Frieda Koleno. Loving sister of Thelma (late Albert) Lorenc, late Rosemary "Jean" (late Paul) Parobek, Georgia (late Jerry) Vesely and David (Mary Carol) Koleno. Devoted aunt of Michael (Arlene) Lorenc, Patrick (Linda) Lorenc, Paul (Kimberly) Parobek, James Horst, Michelle (Greg) Vander Wel, Sophia (Bilall J.) Soraya and Jonathan (Alla) Koleno. Cherished great-aunt of 15. Kathleen was a former employee of Walmart, Lansing, IL location and a longtime member of the East Side Bible Church.