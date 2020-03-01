CROWN POINT, IN - Kathleen M. "Kathy" Morton of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family and fur babies.

She is survived by her loving husband James D. Morton; sons James W. (Raquel), Jason, and Justin Todd (Sarah); grandchildren Linda, Sarah, and Conner; sister Debbie (Dennis) and many nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to thank her nieces Tara and Tiffany, and Debbie and Dennis for their love and care during her fight with cancer and transition to heaven.

Kathy enjoyed a successful career in management at Sterk's and later Strack & Van Til. She loved baking, communication with friends, companionship of her pets, but her true love was taking care of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Humane Society of Indiana would be appreciated.

Private services entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN www.burnsfuneral.com.