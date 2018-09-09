Kathleen M. McCormack (nee Kenny), 83, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 26, 2018. She is survived by her children; John (Joli) McCormack, Helen (Jim) Wilkinson, Jim McCormack, Erin McCormack, and Brendan McCormack; grandchildren, Ryan and Kyle Wilkinson, Jimmy, Christopher, Patrick, Connor, Sean, Matthew and Lily McCormack; great grandson, Aaron McCormack; sisters, Theresa (Robert) Ellis, Helen O'Mahony, Mary (John) Dempsey; sisters-in-law, Nancy Kenny, Sheila Kenny, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James McCormack; parents John and Leena Kenny; brothers, Mike and John Martin Kenny and brother in law John Paul O'Mahony.
Born Kathleen Marie Kenny in the village of Ballyheigue, Co. Kerry, Ireland. In 1954 Kathleen immigrated toChicago where she began making a new life for herself in her adopted country. Not long after, she met the love of her life James McCormack. The two were married in 1956 and enjoyed a wonderful marriage of over 60 years. Kathleen worked hard, and was an amazing mother, all the while staying very involved in the Irish American Community in Chicago. Her pride in her Irish roots was lovingly passed along to her children and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was watching all of her grandchildren grow and compete in their many activities. She will be truly missed.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. James Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN. A Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Share Foundation or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org in her memory would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net