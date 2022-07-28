March 31, 1943 - July 23, 2022

CROWN POINT - Kathleen M. Walter, age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Kathleen is survived by her children: Edward L. (Tracy) Walter, Daniel (Patricia Tolentino) Walter, Brian Walter, Charles Walter, Ann Margaret (Victor Lopez) Walter; grandchildren: Sydney Walter, Tyler Walter, Brendan Walter, Audrey Walter, Alexander Lopez; siblings: Nancy Spilly, Jean Wilson, Jerry Carroll, Tim Carroll.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Walter; and parents: Jerome and Anna Carroll.

She worked at TWA and traveled the world before becoming a mom. Kathleen enjoyed gardening and sports, especially horse racing. She is a sweet soul that is resting with the angels now.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of memorial service at 5:00 P.M.

Visit Kathleen's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.