 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

Kathleen Mary Anaclerio Binks

  • 0

June 20, 1950 - June 28 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA - Kathleen "Kathy" Mary (Anaclerio) Binks, age 72, passed away June 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1950 in Chicago to Ralph Jones and Margaret (Ginley) Jones. She was a retired respiratory therapist having worked at Regency Hospital and Methodist Hospitals, where in 2009 she was employee of the year.

She is survived by her loving husband, Alan Binks of San Diego, CA; daughter, Beth (Tim Neubert) Anaclerio of San Diego, CA; son, Michael (Gina) Anaclerio of Beecher, IL; siblings: Patti (Joe) Jurisa of Greenfield, Michael (Mary Ann) Jones of Crown Point, Jimmy (Laura) Jones of Villa Park, IL; grandsons: Carson, Miles, Benjamin and Domenick; beloved granddogs: Stanley and Holly; numerous aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Kathy was an avid reader and advocate for disabled people. She was instrumental in helping to start InPact, which helped families of kids with various disabilities.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Margaret Jones; her first husband, Vitantonio; her brother, Gary Jones; and daughter, Mary.

At Kathy's request, there will be no services. Donations can be made to UCSD Autism Center of Excellence or San Diego library foundation. The links for these can be found below.

neurosciences.ucsd.edu/centers-programs/autism/support.html

libraryfoundationsd.org

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts