Kathleen Mary Anaclerio Binks

June 20, 1950 - June 28 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA - Kathleen "Kathy" Mary (Anaclerio) Binks, age 72, passed away June 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born June 20, 1950 in Chicago to Ralph Jones and Margaret (Ginley) Jones. She was a retired respiratory therapist having worked at Regency Hospital and Methodist Hospitals, where in 2009 she was employee of the year.

She is survived by her loving husband, Alan Binks of San Diego, CA; daughter, Beth (Tim Neubert) Anaclerio of San Diego, CA; son, Michael (Gina) Anaclerio of Beecher, IL; siblings: Patti (Joe) Jurisa of Greenfield, Michael (Mary Ann) Jones of Crown Point, Jimmy (Laura) Jones of Villa Park, IL; grandsons: Carson, Miles, Benjamin and Domenick; beloved granddogs: Stanley and Holly; numerous aunts; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Kathy was an avid reader and advocate for disabled people. She was instrumental in helping to start InPact, which helped families of kids with various disabilities.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Margaret Jones; her first husband, Vitantonio; her brother, Gary Jones; and daughter, Mary.

At Kathy's request, there will be no services. Donations can be made to UCSD Autism Center of Excellence or San Diego library foundation. The links for these can be found below.