Kathleen Peterson "Kat"

Kathleen 'Kat' Peterson

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Kathleen "Kat" Peterson, 79, of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home.

She is survived by one daughter, Felecia Peterson; one son, Wallace Lee Peterson Jr.; three grandchildren, David R. Douglas, Eric R. Douglas and Danielle L. Peterson; a great-granddaughter, Harli J. Douglas; and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Lee Peterson Sr.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, the Rev. George W. Walker Jr. officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, Hinton & Williams Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Peterson was retired from the Welfare Department. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Peterson family during their time of loss.