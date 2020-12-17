The Family of Kathleen R. Boland would like to thank all of the care givers at Northwest Oncology Cancer Center in Dyer, especially Dr. Mohamad Kassar, his assistant in the early years Becka, the Nurses in the infusion area especially Carolyn, the efficient coordinator/scheduler Christine, the wonderful staff at the Walgreen's on site and all the professionals we have encountered over the past three and a half years. Thank you! In addition, we thank the Community Hospital for the professional care Kathleen received while fighting this cancer. Thank you! We also thank Kathleen for being to brave and strong through this entire ordeal. God Bless All!