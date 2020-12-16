Kathleen R. Boland

GRIFFITH, IN - Kathleen R. Boland, 67, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday December 13, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert; children, Mary (fiance Adam Schafer) Boland and Matthew Boland; stepdaughter, Laura (Benjamin) Lok; grandchildren, Sophia, Brandon and Kevin Lok; her siblings: Michael Hudoba, Carol Hudoba, Philip Hudoba and Mary (Tim) Howe. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Lillian Hudoba.

Funeral services will be held on Friday December 18, 2020, at 10:30 am directly at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., in Griffith with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday December 17, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Avenue) in Griffith.

Kathleen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was past president and treasurer of their Garden Club and she was part of the Church Environment Group (involved with the decorating of the church with her good friend, "The Sheep Lady" Barb).