EDWARDSVILLE, IL - Kathleen Ruth Limbach, 68, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 26, 1953 in Hammond, IN, a daughter of Eileen (Schaub) Jernberg of Crown Point, IN, and the late Kenneth Warstler. She married the love of her life, Paul Anthony Limbach on March 13, 1976 in Dyer, IN, and he survives. Kathleen had served as an accountant with African Vision of Hope and also volunteered her help with several other organizations. She was a dedicated and faithful member of the Providence Presbyterian Church in Glen Carbon. She enjoyed days of gardening, loved hosting parties, organizing family reunions and annual fishing trips. She cherished playing games with her grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of over 45-years and mother; she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Mark and Brittany Limbach of Edwardsville, IL, and Christopher and Kimberly Limbach of Valparaiso, IN; a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and John Head of Troy, IL; nine grandchildren: Estelle, Everett, Calvin, Geneva, Michael, Abigail, Claire, Charlotte and Thomas; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Penny Warstler of Schererville, IN; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Jeff Nuss of Crown Point, IN; two stepbrothers and a stepsister-in-law, Jeffrey Jernberg of Peru, IN, and Richard and Pam Jernberg of Crown Point, IN; many nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jonte Jernberg and a stepbrother, Charles Jernberg.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. James Lutheran Church, 146 North Main Street in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jim Claycomb officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to African Vision of Hope and can be mailed to 8 Professional Park Drive, Maryville, IL, 62062, made online at www.africanvisionofhope.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.