Kathleen S. Navarro (nee Bocken) was a caring wife, mother, gamma/y, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with her children by her side. Preceded in death by parents: George and Cecelia Bocken; husband, Darrell Navarro; brothers: Ron, Kenneth and Wayne Bocken. Survived by children: Ashley (Matthew) Baugher, Brett (Lindsay) Navarro and Renee (Ron) LaBounty; grandchildren: Ian, Emma, Sadie, Brantley, Adeline and Jacob; sisters-in-law: Carol Bocken, Patti Bocken and Sandra Navarro; and loving nieces/nephews.
Kathleen was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1968, where she was Homecoming Queen of '67. She retired from Nipsco after 30+ years of service. Kathy was a member of Community Church of Roselawn, enjoyed spending every moment with her family, and a life-long Cubs fan.
Kathy spent her final years at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, in which the family is appreciative of the loving care from their staff.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond, IN. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions gathering is limited to 25 people and facemask are required. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Huntington's Disease Society of America, hdsa.org.
For additional details regarding services please contact Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com