Kathleen S. Navarro (nee Bocken) was a caring wife, mother, gamma/y, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 with her children by her side. Preceded in death by parents: George and Cecelia Bocken; husband, Darrell Navarro; brothers: Ron, Kenneth and Wayne Bocken. Survived by children: Ashley (Matthew) Baugher, Brett (Lindsay) Navarro and Renee (Ron) LaBounty; grandchildren: Ian, Emma, Sadie, Brantley, Adeline and Jacob; sisters-in-law: Carol Bocken, Patti Bocken and Sandra Navarro; and loving nieces/nephews.

Kathleen was a graduate of Morton High School Class of 1968, where she was Homecoming Queen of '67. She retired from Nipsco after 30+ years of service. Kathy was a member of Community Church of Roselawn, enjoyed spending every moment with her family, and a life-long Cubs fan.

Kathy spent her final years at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village, in which the family is appreciative of the loving care from their staff.