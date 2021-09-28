Kathryn A. "Kay" Rosinski (nee Gregorovich)

WHTIING, IN - Kathryn A. "Kay" Rosinski (nee Gregorovich) 75 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick E. Rosinski who passed away December 13, 2017; cherished sister of Susan (late Eugene Shebish) Gregorovich and the late Thomas (Ann) Gregorovich and Joan "Pat" (late James "Red") Peters; dearest "mom" of Carin Alexander; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00am directly at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Timothy McFarland, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Friday from 4:00pm concluding with a prayer service at 8:00pm. (due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Kay Rosinski was born on February 7, 1946 to Joseph and Emma Gregorovich. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1964. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and the Calumet Corvette Club. She was a retiree of the Harris Bank, Chicago and assisted in operating the family business, Fred's Paint Store, Whiting, for many years. She enjoyed camping and canoeing but driving was her passion, especially her '63 Corvette convertible. Devoted to her family, Kay will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. A devoted animal lover, in lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.