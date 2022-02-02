Kathryn "Cookie" Sherer

April 26, 1948 - Jan. 28, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Cookie Sherer, age 73, of Hammond, IN passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Cookie was born April 26, 1948 to the late Carl and Virginia (Konikiewicz) Creekmore, in East Chicago, IN.

Cookie enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, even her dog Billy got special snacks to brighten his day. Cookie never let anyone leave her home hungry. She treasured times spent with her loved ones. She loved attending family parties, playing board games, and going out to dinner. Cookie loved football and was the number one fan at her family's sporting activities.

She is survived by her beloved husband and High School sweetheart, James "Jim" Sherer. Together, they raised four children: Ami Glidewell (late Rick Barnes), Scott (Nicole) Sherer, Kelly (Mike) Smith, Melissa Hilty (Ino Melendez). She adored all eight of her grandchildren: Andrew (Trisha Miles), Jim (Mac Dunlap) Glidewell, Logan (Alexa Williams) Sherer, Max, Harry, Libby Smith, Jillian and Nate Hilty. Cookie is also survived by her siblings: Nancy (late Tom) Eatinger, Carl Creekmore; sister-in-law Diane Creekmore, as well as her mother-in-law, Phyllis (late Vernon) Sherer.

A Public Visitation for Cookie will be held Friday, February 4, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.

At the family's request final committal services will be carried out privately.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Sherer family.