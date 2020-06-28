Kathryn E. Smith

Kathryn E. Smith

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Kathryn E. Smith, of Highland, IN, passed away June 25, 2020. Born to Eli and Emma Zimmerman of Whiting, preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and seven sisters, and her son Ricky. She is survived by her daughter Molly (Smith) Schneider, and her grandchildren Corey (Tabitha), Garrett, and Kendall Schneider.

She graduated from George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1945. Kaye retired from Lever Brothers (Unilever) in 1990 after 43 years of service. She remained active in the Lever Brothers Retiree Club as the Good and Welfare Officer. She was a member of the Eastern Stars, Moose Lodge 783, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2498, and American Legion Post 66.

Private family services were held.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts