HAMMOND, IN — Kathryn F. Fortener (nee Regan), 79, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Fortener, who passed away November 25, 2015. She is survived by four children: Timothy O'Keefe, Ronald (Jewell) Fortener, Gayle (Donald) Demro and Paula (David) Cunningham; four grandchildren, Angie (Chris) Chinn, Nathan (Tara) Fortener, Tommy Cunningham and Paul (Marissa) Demro; six great-grandchildren; sister, Jane (late Tom) Davenport; lifelong friend, Ken Davenport; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 4:00 pm at BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 2:00 pm to time of service; visitation and services will be livestreamed at Evt.live/baranfuneralhome/Kathryn-f-fortener-n-e-regan. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.