Kathryn Jones (nee Haddad)

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Kathryn "Dolly" Jones (nee Haddad), 91, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at home.

Kathryn is survived by her children: Patrick (Christine) Jones, Cathy (Michael) Popjevach, Randall (Aldo) Jones, Kimberly (Chet Newsone) Puskar, Martha (Pete) Breuckman and Sheri (John) Owen; grandchildren: Kripa Jones, Miranda (Jason) Swigon, Nicole Turner, Jarrett Young, Matthew (April) Puskar, Dawn (Frank) Batac, Patrick Jones, Ashley (Ricky) Hoagland, Mark (Kimberly Davis) Puskar, Kaleigh (Will) Deaton, Myles (Caitlin) Popjevach, Doug (Katherine) Breuckman, Erin (Murali) Seeram, Madison Popjevach and Emily (Tyler) Hughes; special nephew, Arley (Pauline) Alexander; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon, of 58 years; sons, Ronald and Mitchell Jones; parents, Louis and Anna Haddad; and three brothers and three sisters.

Kathryn was employed by Western Union for 24 years and GW Berkheimer for 30 years. She was a member of the Eastern Stars, Olive Chapter #396, and past Worthy High Priestess of Gary Shrine #3 Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Kathryn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral Services are being planned for a later date and have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Kathryn's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

