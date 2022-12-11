Kathryn Judy Kiser

March 29, 1939 - Dec. 4, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Judy Kiser passed away peacefully the early morning of December 4th. She was a loving wife and mother who is dearly missed.

Born in 1939 to Jim and Helen Holtz, Judy grew deep roots in Northwest Indiana. She grew up in Hammond Indiana and was very proud of being a Hammond Tech graduate. She met lifelong friends at Hammond Tech and enjoyed giggling like schoolgirls with them even into her last days.

Hammond was also the place where she met the love of her life Merle Kiser. After a whirlwind romance that kicked off with watching Elvis Presly's first tv performance, the two tied the knot on April 18, 1959.

Not only was Merle the love of her life, but he came complete with a large family that Judy became very close to. The two extended families blended in a unique way, deepening her roots, love of family and of Indiana.

After a very brief try at farming (proving that Judy would follow her man anywhere), they resided in Hessville until 1973, and then Munster until Judy moved to Fishers to be closer to her daughter Pam. Merle and Judy had two children, Pam and Sharon.

Judy enjoyed taking care of her family and was the first to help friends and family with problems big and small. She enjoyed shopping for just the right gift for those she loved.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Merle (1932-2013), parents Jim and Helen, and her brother Jimmy, as well as many of the Holtz and Kiser family. She was warmed by the thought of being greeted by her loved ones in heaven.She is survived by her daughters, Pam Records and Sharon Denning. Son-in-law Mark Records and grandchildren: McKenzie, Clay and Sam.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life December 17th from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM Central Time at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville In. Chapel Service will be held at 1:00 PM in the same location. Funeral service will be immediately after.