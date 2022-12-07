Kathryn "Kathy" L. Pruzin

Kathryn is survived by her loving father, Jack; and dear brother, Michael (Kristie) Pruzin; niece and nephew: Kyla and Cory. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon (nee Smith).

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 9, 2022 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Consolation, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 with Rev. Ted J. Mauch officiating. Kathy will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and services will conclude at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sojourner Truth House in Gary, IN. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com