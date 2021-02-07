CROWN POINT, IN - Kathryn "Kay" Lukich (nee Spudic), age 94, of Crown Point, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Kay is survived by her children Michael (Janet) Lukich, Brian (Terri) Lukich and Annette (Bill deceased) Risch. Her sister Rose (Ray deceased) Sudac and brother George (Nancy) Spudic survive to cherish her memories.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, with whom she enjoyed 48 years of marriage. She is now united with her parents, Marko and Barbara Spudic; along with siblings: Anne (Monty) Miller, Mike (Julie) Spudic, Barbara (Red) McGregor, Mary (Philip) Obzetich and Joe (Helen) Spudic.
This proud Grandma took great delight in watching and spending time with her grandchildren: Stephanie (Dave) Roldan, Michael (Natalie) Lukich, Brian (Bridget) Lukich, Jeff (Selena) Lukich, Brianne (Joel) Craig and Keri Cunnington. She adored her great-grandchildren: Sage, Declan, Violet, Lizzy, Lydia, Evelyn, Izzy, Marissa, Lennon, Halee, Tyler, Matillda, Marlo and Sterling.
She enjoyed all the wonderful time spent with her extended family; she loved her nieces and nephews like her own. She grieved for the ones who died way too early and hoped to be remembered as a caring Aunt by the ones she leaves behind.
Kay was born and spent the first half of her life in East Chicago. Like many of her generation, she described those early years as some of the best; when family, friends and community were the center of life. During those years she taught kindergarten at Holy Trinity Croatian; she took great pleasure in interacting with the kids since she was always a little kid at heart. Later she moved to Schererville and worked at St. Michael's School as a custodian. Working hard defined her way of living. She did take time to participate in a couple of community plays; her childhood dream was to be a Rockette dancer.
She loved to cook and bake. Her Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners were spectacular. Although she said her stuffed cabbage was never as good as her mother's or sister Anne's, it came pretty close. Her nut and poppy seed rolls and apple slices were simply the best. She also became quite the seamstress, making many of her own clothes and later on sewing for the grandchildren.
Kay lived a long and fulfilling life; she had no regrets. We will cherish the memories and retell the stories keeping her spirit with us. She constantly reminded us to be kind to people, don't argue about the minor stuff, and go out and enjoy family and friends. She will be missed.
Per Kay's wishes, Services will be private for the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
She asked that any donations be made to Holy Trinity Croatian Church in East Chicago for the benefit of the children.
