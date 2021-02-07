CROWN POINT, IN - Kathryn "Kay" Lukich (nee Spudic), age 94, of Crown Point, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Kay is survived by her children Michael (Janet) Lukich, Brian (Terri) Lukich and Annette (Bill deceased) Risch. Her sister Rose (Ray deceased) Sudac and brother George (Nancy) Spudic survive to cherish her memories.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, with whom she enjoyed 48 years of marriage. She is now united with her parents, Marko and Barbara Spudic; along with siblings: Anne (Monty) Miller, Mike (Julie) Spudic, Barbara (Red) McGregor, Mary (Philip) Obzetich and Joe (Helen) Spudic.

This proud Grandma took great delight in watching and spending time with her grandchildren: Stephanie (Dave) Roldan, Michael (Natalie) Lukich, Brian (Bridget) Lukich, Jeff (Selena) Lukich, Brianne (Joel) Craig and Keri Cunnington. She adored her great-grandchildren: Sage, Declan, Violet, Lizzy, Lydia, Evelyn, Izzy, Marissa, Lennon, Halee, Tyler, Matillda, Marlo and Sterling.

She enjoyed all the wonderful time spent with her extended family; she loved her nieces and nephews like her own. She grieved for the ones who died way too early and hoped to be remembered as a caring Aunt by the ones she leaves behind.