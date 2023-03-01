MICHIGAN CITY - Kathryn Lee (Podell) Benkie, 83 of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Fairbanks, IN. She was born on September 25, 1939 in Winamac, IN to Arthur and Alice (Danford) Podell. Kathryn was known as "Sus" by her family and "Kitty" by the rest of the world. She started her career in banking at the American State Bank in North Judson, IN and retired from the Horizon Bank in Michigan City, IN. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the Blue Chip, where she went for over 30 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed.