Sept. 25, 1939 - Feb. 23, 2023
MICHIGAN CITY - Kathryn Lee (Podell) Benkie, 83 of Michigan City, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the home of her daughter in Fairbanks, IN. She was born on September 25, 1939 in Winamac, IN to Arthur and Alice (Danford) Podell. Kathryn was known as "Sus" by her family and "Kitty" by the rest of the world. She started her career in banking at the American State Bank in North Judson, IN and retired from the Horizon Bank in Michigan City, IN. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the Blue Chip, where she went for over 30 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children: Michael Benkie of Florida and Shelley (Kirt) Flesher of Fairbanks, IN; grandchildren: Johnathan (Nikki) Flesher of Sullivan, IN, Justin (Jordan) Flesher of Tennessee, and Janine Flesher of Fairbanks, IN; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Cherryl (Tom) Bothwell of Hebron, IN, Linda Kumpula of North Judson, IN, and Janet (Al) Holke of Bass Lake, IN; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Benkie; and siblings: Robert, Don, and Bill Podell.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from noon – 1:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah, with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM. Rev. Joel Steven Zipay officiating. Burial to follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Wanatah.