Kathryn LeVine

She is survived by her loving children: Elliot-Ann "Lannie" (Tom) Wecker, Richard "R.P." (Gay) LeVine, Edward "Pappy" (Jen) LeVine, Marjorie (late Gary) Terry, Helen-Elaine (Michael) Gregor, Howard (Nancy) LeVine, Peggy (Joe) Mecyssine; nineteen grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren; brother Glen (Jackie) Younker; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday February 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 w. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rte. 30 east of Cline Ave). Friends are invited to visit with Kathryn's family on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.