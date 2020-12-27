VALPARAISO, IN - Kathryn M. Heath, age 91, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at home. She was born on February 17, 1929 in Lewistown Township, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Cathrine Lear. Kathryn was a registered nurse for the School City of Gary. She was a member of Inland Manor Baptist Church. She was very active in her church, playing the organ and helping with children's activities. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, wife and grandmother.

She is survived by her sons: Dale Heath of Hobart, Scott (Jeanna Thompson) Heath of Valparaiso; daughter, Terri Brenan of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Luis (Megan) Cuellar III, Steven Brenan, Emily (Matt) Fifield, Dustin (Tori) Heath, Jared Heath, Derrick (Lindsey) Heath, Justin (Carla) Heath and Ryan (Amanda) Heath; three great grandchildren: Rayna and Lyric Heath, Lily Fifield; brother, Leonard (Elaine) Moist; sisters: Elizabeth Ison, Eleanor Isenburg; step sisters: Carol (Stretch) Kimberly Tucker and Sandy (Bernie) Kyler.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew; parents, Roy and Cathrine Lear; step mother, Virginia Lear; step brother, Donald Lear. Memorial contributions in Kathryn's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

A funeral service for Kathryn will take place Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.