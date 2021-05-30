MUNSTER, IN - Kathryn M. (nee Wolf) Lippie of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

She is survived by her two daughters: Yvonne (Dale) Larson and Annette Lippie; five sons: Mark (Marcia) Lippie, Joseph (Valerie) Lippie, John C. Lippie, Matthew Lippie, and Andrew (Shiela) Lippie; daughter-in-law Renee Lippie; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister Jeanette (Late Walter) Dugan.

Preceded in death by her husband Laurence A. Lippie; sons: Leon Lippie and Paul (Jayne) Lippie; brother James Wolf; and grandson Darryl Larson.

Kathryn was a 40-plus-year member of Indiana Extension Homemakers Association, the Calumet Area Solo Club, and a 50-plus-year member of St. Thomas More Church. Kathryn played golf until the age of 92 and has been on many trips around the world. Kathryn has friends from all parts of the U.S.

Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. visitation prior at St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice Care, 101 W. 61st St., Hobart, IN 46342. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.