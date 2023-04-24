March 15, 1947 - April 9, 2023

Kathrynne Adaire Sarti (nee Ryder), age 76, passed peacefully away Sunday, April 9, 2023, surrounded by her three daughters at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kathy was born on March 15, 1947, to Ann Katherine (nee RePinec) and Martin Francis Ryder of East Chicago, Indiana. She was a committed member of St. Mary's Church in East Chicago, a proud graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1965 and a member of the Pi Epsilon Kappa sorority. Kathy had many avid interests in her life and remained curious and creative about art and beauty until her passing. She attended Calumet College for business later in life, but also was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, a cosmetologist, a master gardener, a hotelier and so very much more. In 1966, she married Robert Champion with whom she had three loving daughters, Charmayne Andrea, Cassandra Ann, and Cammille Adaire. After their divorce in 1981 she found a new lease on life and love and in 1989, she married Reno A. Sarti, where she was the loving "stepmonster" to Scott and Sandi Sarti.

Kathy survived two strokes in 2004 and once again showed her sense of determination of spirit by overcoming the loss of her dominant side and language. She was able to see the birth of three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also became an award-winning artist.

Kathy was predeceased by her mother and father, her sister, Martyna Ann Bellessis, her brothers, Thomas Andrew Ryder and Martin George Ryder, as well as her husband, Reno A. Sarti. She is survived by Charmayne and Kevin Shaw, and their children, Kathrynne, Kevin Jr. and Alexis and Kevin III; Cassandra Champion, and her children, Isaiah Champion Machuca, Elijah Champion Machuca, and Codi Machuca and Allie Taylor and Oliver Machuca; Cammille and Robert Matthias, and their children, Adaire, Ann, Luke, John and Michelle Freyek, and Riley and Remington Freyek. She is also survived by her siblings, Patryce and Marvin Smith, Denyse and George Buck, Lawrence and Carol Ryder, and Randall and Jill Ryder; and a host of nieces, nephews and godchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at FAGEN-MILLER, 8580 Wicker Ave, St. John, Indiana, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, with viewing at 10:00 a.m. and services at 12:00 p.m., followed by a procession and committal at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, an organization that Kathy not only worked at but supported strongly, and her daughter, Cammille, has continued to support throughout the years. www.fagenmiller.com