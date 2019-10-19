{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, IN - Kathy Ann Sepiol (Brewer), age 65 of Nashville, IN passed away October 16, 2019. Visitation: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at New Life Community Church in Nashville, IN. Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Brown County Memorial Park Cemetery in Nashville. MEREDITH-CLARK FUNERAL HOME in Morgantown is handling the arrangements.

