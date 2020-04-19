Kathy D. "Kat" Ellis

HAMMOND, IN - Kathy D. Ellis "Kat", age 64, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.
Survivors lifelong companion, Cavanaugh Gary; two daughters, Cimone Gary and Chantel (Lamont) Hunter; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Adams and Taryn Hunter; two sisters, Peggy Ann Ellis and Judy Ellis; three brothers, Willie (Bernetta) Ellis, Jesse (Ruby) Ellis, Jr., and James Keith Ellis, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by two sisters, Denise Myles and Desiree Brock; three brothers, Claudell Ellis, George Walker and Cordell Walker.
Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience with a public Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.
HINTON & WLLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ellis family during their time of loss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.