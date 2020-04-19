Kathy D. "Kat" Ellis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Kathy D. Ellis "Kat", age 64, of Hammond, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors lifelong companion, Cavanaugh Gary; two daughters, Cimone Gary and Chantel (Lamont) Hunter; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Adams and Taryn Hunter; two sisters, Peggy Ann Ellis and Judy Ellis; three brothers, Willie (Bernetta) Ellis, Jesse (Ruby) Ellis, Jr., and James Keith Ellis, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by two sisters, Denise Myles and Desiree Brock; three brothers, Claudell Ellis, George Walker and Cordell Walker.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience with a public Memorial Service scheduled at a later date.

HINTON & WLLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ellis family during their time of loss.