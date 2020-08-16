Kathy Gregory (nee Velasco)

You have permission to edit this article.
MERRILLVILLE, IN - Kathy Gregory, age 66, a long-time resident of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

She is survived by her son: Joe (Jeanette) Gregory; four grandchildren: James Gregory, John Gregory, Haylie Litke, and Laney Richards; daughter-in-law: Stacey Gregory; 2 brothers: Richard (Maria) Velasco and Michael P. (Alicia) Velasco. Preceded in death by husband: King; son: Nathan Gregory; and parents: John and June Velasco.

Kathy attended Ss. Peter & Paul Grade School and was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1972. She received her Bachelor's degree in nursing from Indiana University. Kathy was a retired nurse from US Steel Dispensary and worked at Southlake Methodist and Porter Memorial Hospitals and did home health care.

Private services were held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

