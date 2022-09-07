VALPARAISO, IN - Kathy Hanson, age 63, of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in 1959 in Bellingham, WA to the late Vernon and Doris Colenbrander.

In 1981, she married Bill Hanson, who survives. They were married for 41 years. She is also survived by her sisters: Kem (David) Meadows of Colleyville, TX, Karmin Colenbrander of Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are her children: Katelyn (Nathan) Payne of Indianapolis, John Hanson of Indianapolis, IN, Evelyn (Jay) Crots of Chesterton; and grandchildren: Adeleine, Jack William, and Elizabeth Payne, Noah and Lilah Crots. Preceded in death by brother, Kelvin (Victoria) Colenbrander.

She graduated from Harrison High School, West Lafayette, IN, Class of 1977. She graduated from Purdue University with an engineering degree and a nursing degree. She also graduated from the University of Illinois with a master's degree in Midwifery. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton.

Kathy was a Certified Nurse Midwife who delivered over 3000 babies. She delivered babies on three continents, North America, South America, and Africa. Kathy's specialty was women's health care. Kathy was a life-long learner.

Kathy enjoyed her family, her friends, her church, her work, running, gardening, and cooking. She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. We take great comfort that her suffering is over, and she is with her Savior. She battled breast cancer in her final years.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet, Chesterton, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. A private burial service will be at Graceland Cemetery. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN. Memorial donations may be made in Kathy's name to Liberty Bible Church.