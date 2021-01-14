GRIFFITH, IN - Kathy Hill, 61, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Randy, beloved children: Amy (Ryan) Castillo, Ryan (Laura) Hill, Kerri (Sam) Hart, Brett (Jamie) Hill, Mark (Jodeci) Hill, beloved grandchildren: Taylor, Ryan Carson, Tanner, Alex, Lily, Bryce, Tessa, Ben, Rylee, dear brother Ron (Sue) Graff, and numerous additional loving family and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Betty, brothers Tom and Andy.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322 on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Masks are required. Due to COVID-19 limitations, the funeral service on Saturday will be private for family.

Kathy attended Griffith First Christian Church.

For additional information, please contact HILLISDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.